Man arrested for posting private pics of woman on social media

A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posting private pictures of a woman on social media, police said on Saturday. The woman alleged that he made fake Facebook and Instagram accounts in her name and started posting her pictures on them, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 15:41 IST
A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posting private pictures of a woman on social media, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Rajesh Singh Suman, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, they said. According to police, a woman lodged a complaint at the Dwarka South Police Station alleging that Suman was stalking, blackmailing and threatening her. She said that she came in contact with the accused through matrimonial a website, met him a couple of times and later shared her private photographs with him, a senior police officer said. However, their marriage got cancelled, following which the accused started blackmailing and threatening the complainant that he would post the photos on social media platforms and with acquaintances, the officer said. The woman alleged that he made fake Facebook and Instagram accounts in her name and started posting her pictures on them, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said the accused was arrested from Aligarh and his phone was also seized. He said Suman was arrested earlier in a similar case lodged at Welcome Police Station in northeast Delhi. Police claimed Suman confessed that he had committed a number of such offenses involving different women and the same was being analysed from his mobile phone data.

