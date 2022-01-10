Left Menu

Comedian and actor Bob Saget found dead in hotel room

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-01-2022 06:36 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 06:36 IST
Comedian and actor Bob Saget found dead in hotel room
Bob Saget, an actor and comedian best known as the jovial dad on television sitcom "Full House, was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter on Sunday.

