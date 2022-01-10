Comedian and actor Bob Saget found dead in hotel room
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-01-2022 06:36 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 06:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
Bob Saget, an actor and comedian best known as the jovial dad on television sitcom "Full House, was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter on Sunday.
