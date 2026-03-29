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TN polls: DMK announces 'Illatharasi,' coupon worth Rs 8000 for women to choose, buy new or replace household items like TV.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:58 IST
TN polls: DMK announces 'Illatharasi,' coupon worth Rs 8000 for women to choose, buy new or replace household items like TV.
  • Country:
  • India

TN polls: DMK announces 'Illatharasi,' coupon worth Rs 8000 for women to choose, buy new or replace household items like TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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