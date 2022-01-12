Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi to star in ‘Selfiee’
However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector, who happens to be a fan of the actor.As per reports, Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame is attached to direct Selfiee but the makers are yet to make an official announcement.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are set to reunite for a movie titled “Selfiee”.
The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.
Kumar announced the film with Hashmi in a social media post.
“Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar, have we slayed this selfie game or what? @therealemraan,” the superstar wrote, alongside a photo of him taking a selfie with Hashmi on the bike.
Hashmi also shared the same picture on Instagram and expressed his excitement at being part of the movie.
“Joining the #Selfiee club with @akshaykumar !Selfie,” he said.
The film marks a second collaboration between Kumar and Hashmi after their 2013 hit gangster-drama “Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!” Johar said ''something big is coming up''.
“No two others can slay it like you both @akshaykumar & @therealemraan Stay tuned, something big is coming up,” the filmmaker captioned the post on his Instagram Stories.
“Selfiee” is reportedly a remake of 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama “Driving Licence”. It features Prithviraj Sukumaran as a superstar and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the role of a motor vehicle inspector.
Directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy, “Driving License” revolves around a superstar famous for his driving skills but loses his licence. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector, who happens to be a fan of the actor.
As per reports, Raj Mehta of “Good Newwz” fame is attached to direct “Selfiee” but the makers are yet to make an official announcement.
ALSO READ
Prithviraj Sukumaran's film 'Bro Daddy' with Mohanlal to release on Disney+ Hotstar
I don't take pressure of staying active on Instagram: Sanya Malhotra
Trevor Noah subtly goes Instagram official with Minka Kelly
Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus on Instagram following singer's New Year special with Pete Davidson
Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer 'Bo Daddy' to release on January 26