Instagram Faces Legal Hurdle Over End-to-End Encryption Changes
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered a petitioner, challenging Instagram's planned end of end-to-end encrypted messaging, to approach India's Data Protection Board first. The court mandates the Board to issue a detailed order within 15 days, following a complaint by lawyer Parth Sharma about privacy violations under Indian law.
- Country:
- India
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has instructed a petitioner to seek recourse from India's Data Protection Board after contesting Instagram's decision to cease end-to-end encrypted messaging by May 8, 2026. The court emphasized the need for a detailed response from the Board within 15 days of receiving the petition.
The petition, launched by local attorney Parth Sharma, argues that Instagram's notification breaches privacy rights under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. The Additional Solicitor General stated that the matter doesn't suit public interest litigation and should be addressed through statutory channels provided by the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.
Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi expressed that the complaint should first be examined per Section 18 of the DPDP Act. The Board is required to hold a hearing and issue a reasoned decision before May 6, 2026, following which the High Court will continue proceedings.
ALSO READ
Leopard Crisis in Madhya Pradesh: Grim Reality Unveiled
Madhya Pradesh Launches Statewide 'Nari Shakti Vandan' Fortnight for Women's Empowerment
Dramatic Borewell Rescue Mission for Toddler in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Farmers' Protests Ignite Political Debate
Fruit Drink Packs Conceal Illicit Liquor in Madhya Pradesh