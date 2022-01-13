Cartoon Network’s Teen Titans: Updates & current status!

While earlier Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network officially declared that Teen Titans would end with Season 6, fans were speculating the series might return one day. But later they probably gave up their hopes, as they had already waited for around 14 years. The series had to be dropped due to many other factors. One of those factors is the low rating of the previous two seasons.

Earlier it was rumored that Teen Titan Season 6 is set to come back with the title 'New Teen Titans' where Cyborg, Starfire, and Raven will unite with Robin, Kid Flash, and Wonder Girl to form the New Teen Titans. However, we do not have any confirmed news about the renewal of Teen Titans Season 6. As soon as we get the confirmation, we will update the news.

In Teen Titans Season 5, Teen Titans join forces with several other heroes to fight with the Brotherhood of Evil, Beast Boy's longtime adversaries, and their army of antagonists. Fans are mostly happy about the ending of the plot. Moreover, they also got a spin-off, titled Teen Titans Go!, which was released theatrically on July 27, 2018.

In September 2019, a crossover film with Teen Titans Go! was released, titled Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans. It features the first appearance of the original series characters after 13 years.A third film titled Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam aired on Cartoon Network on June 20, 2021. The film is a crossover with Space Jam as a way to promote Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Now fan are going to have the fourth film of with Teen Titans Go! which is set to release in 2022. The fourth film is titled 'Teen Titans Go! vs. DC Super Hero Girls'. At DC FanDome 2021, DC revealed a sneak peek of the upcoming movie. The clip opens with the Super Hero Girls seemingly on a quest to locate another group of heroes that they can team up with.

