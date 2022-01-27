13th Bengaluru International Film Festival to start from March 3

The 13th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival is all set to take place from March 3. The decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of the BIFF Organising Committee chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The film festival would be a 10-day event.

"BIFF has received the recognition of Federation of International Film Producers Association. Thus, the film festival would have a global stature. It is a matter of pride that BIFF is one of the 45 global international film festivals," Bommai said. He added, "Kannada films had successfully tried many experiments much before in many countries. The best of the artistic Kannada movies should be exhibited at the international film festival. BIFF should be made a show piece for other film festivals by giving importance for quality cinemas."

The Chief Minister further said that social messages should be delivered through the film festival. The Chief Minister also released the BIFF logo on the occasion. (ANI)

