Edie Brickell pens musical about 2018's Hawaii false missile alert '38 Minutes'

American singer-songwriter Edie Brickell has penned a new musical '38 Minutes', which is about her personal experience of living through the 2018 false alarm nuclear missile alert that shook Hawaii. According to Variety, the title refers to the length of time between when the state's residents were advised to seek shelter and the moment when officials finally announced that miscommunication during a drill at the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency had triggered the terrifying warning.

'38 Minutes' will receive a workshop this February in Los Angeles following a successful 2019 reading. The workshop's cast will be led by Tony nominee Carmen Cusack, who starred in 'Bright Star', the 2016 Broadway musical that Brickell wrote with Steve Martin. The workshop would be directed by Josh Rhodes with music supervised by Rob Berman. It's executive produced by Lisa Dozier.

The show focuses on a family vacationing in Hawaii when the alert turns their lives upside down and inside out, revealing more about each other than they'd previously known. Brickell is a Grammy-winner, whose work includes the Platinum album 'Shooting Rubberbands at the Stars' as well as 'Love Has Come for You', a 2013 bluegrass album she did with Martin.

Rhodes had recently directed and choreographed 'Mack and Mabel' and 'Grand Hotel' at City Center Encores. At the Kennedy Center, he staged the critically acclaimed production of 'The Who's Tommy'. As per Variety, Berman has spent 15 years as music director of Encores, for which he has conducted over 30 productions and six cast recordings. His Broadway credits include 'Bright Star', 'Tuck Everlasting', 'The Pajama Game', 'The Apple Tree', and 'Promises, Promises'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)