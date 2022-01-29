Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 2: Can Harry save Asta after attending Sheriff's poker game?

The science-fiction mystery cum comedy-drama Resident Alien Season 2 started premiering on January 26, 2022. The upcoming installment of Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 2 is set to air on February 2. After the release of the first season on January 27, 2021, on Syfy, the series has been praised for its offbeat comedy and engaging story. Critics especially acclaimed Tudyk's performance.

After the first season, Resident Alien Season 2 was approved, and it reached an estimated 9.3 million viewers across all platforms. Season 1 ends on several cliffhangers, which, we expect, will be resolved in the upcoming episodes.

Before diving into the spoilers, let's find out what the show is about. An alien (played by Alan Tudyk), who was sent to wipe out humanity, crash-lands on earth and takes on the identity of a vacationing pathology physician.

He is asked to perform an autopsy on the town's doctor, who has died in unknown circumstances. He struggles with the moral dilemma of his secret mission. He takes on the doctor's job with help from the head nurse AstaTwelvetrees, but he learns his true identity can be seen by Max Hawthorne (Judah Prehn), Mayor Ben Hawthorne's young son.

Max can also see the "green glow" emitted by alien technology. Harry repeatedly threatens to kill him and tries to get him to move away, but he eventually warms to the boy, believing that he can help him in his mission.

At the end of the first season, Asta convinces Harry to spare humanity, and he leaves to dispose of his device in space and get back to his home planet. Resident Alien Season 2 starts from Harry is back again to destroy humanity.

Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 1 starts with Harry the alien returning on earth from his home planet and doesn't remember who he is. He also forgets that he has visited the earth earlier. He contacts the head nurse AstaTwelvetree (Sara Tomko) in New York. The episode is titled "Old Friends".

Probably, in the next episodes, we will see Asta helping Harry to get back his memory. Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 2 is titled "The Wire".

Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 2 will also show that Asta and Harry are in danger. Harry will surely save Asta and himself but before that, he wants to attend the Sheriff's poker game.

Never miss Resident Alien S2 E2 on February 2, 2022, on Syfy. A new episode airs weekly on Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. You can also stream it on their official website and the Syfy app. Both the seasons are available on Xfinity Stream, Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates!

Also Read: Netflix's Juvenile Justice release date pushed back to February