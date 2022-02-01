The Witcher Season 3 enters production & ‘definitely’ going to be big

It's just over a month since Season 2 of the Polish-American fantasy drama, The Witcher has been released, and fans are already craving for any updates on The Witcher Season 3. Unsurprisingly, Netflix hasn't officially announced the release date of the third season, but they are in hurry to start the production.

The pre-production on The Witcher season 3 has begun, and the team is gearing up for its filming. Fans might see new locations in the third season. Following the show's popularity and devoted fan base of season 2, Netflix has picked the series for season 3.

Recently, Producer Steve Gaub shared the beginning of the locations survey for The Witcher Season 3 as revealed by Redanian Intelligence. It's not possible to say the name of the exact place, but the location might be conveniently close to Longcross Studios, the new production hub of The Witcher. Steve Gau shared several pictures of the locations.

Addressing AniaMarson who played Voleth Meir in the second season, he describes one of the places saying "This looks like something a dwarf would use to hide from the Deathless Mother. But then again, we know the Deathless Mother is now roaming around in a different sphere right @aniamarson49?!"

The filming for The Witcher Season 3 was planned to begin in March 2022, but that might change. Definitely, The Witcher Season 3 is going to be big. Gaub shared more from Longcross Studios, where the setup is unpacked on the floors but he promises, they "definitely won't be going smaller in Season 3 of The Witcher".

The plot for the third run is yet undisclosed but, according to ComicBook.com, Hissrich spoke at the Lucca Comics & Games 2021 festival and revealed: "What I will say about the third season, the writers are back in Los Angeles diligently working while I am here getting to do this, so I'm grateful for them," before also adding that it will be a "really fun season."

He added, "The Witcher" Season 3 will follow a "particular book very closely" and that it includes "a lot of action, some death... some death." Interesting.

