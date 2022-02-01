The Last Kingdom Season 5: Actress Eliza teases on release by posting a photo

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will be the last installment of the series. The series is based on the 9th and 10th series of the novel The Saxon Stories, namely 'The Warriors of the Storm' and 'The Flame Bearer'. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release date of the historical fiction series.

A recent Instagram post of the actress Eliza Butterworth (played Aelswith, Alfred's wife and the Queen of England) has made fans hopeful of Season 5. She captioned the teaser: "Lady Aelswith in @thelastkingdom Season 5. Coming to @netflixsuuuupersooooon. Wonder what Lady. A is thinking in this photo?

#thelastkingdom #season5 #ladyaelswith #uhtredofbebbanburg #destinyisall #sexysaxons #deliciousdanes"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eliza Butterworth (@elizabutterworth)

Though the plot for The Last Kingdom Season 5 is yet to be revealed, we have seen at the end of season 4, wife of King Edward, Aelflaed (played by Amelia Clarkson) was watching her father Aethelhelm (Adrian Schiller) poisoning Aelswith (Eliza Butterworth). Aelflaed is likely to get her reward in the final season, as King Edward's new wife joins the cast.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will portray a time jump simply because the main characters' storyline will come to an end. Fans are now wondering if Aelflaed (Amelia Clarkson) meet her demise in the final season.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 finished filming in June 2021 and hopefully, the post-production has been complete. Unfortunately, still there is no news on an official release date. However, if we see their track record, the first two seasons were released in October 2015 and March 2017, respectively. The show was then picked by Netflix, and Season 3 was launched in November 2018, while Season 4 premiered on April 26, 2020.

So we can guess The Last Kingdom Season 5 will premiere in April 2022 or even sooner, although nothing has been confirmed yet. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: The Witcher Season 3 enters production & 'definitely' going to be big