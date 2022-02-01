Bipasha Basu, Dino Morea walk down memory lane on 20 years of 'Raaz'

Actors Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea are celebrating 20 years of the release of their film 'Raaz' on Tuesday. In the film, Bipasha played the central character Sanjana Dhanraj, a woman who is haunted by the spirit of her husband's lover. The Vikram Bhatt directorial became the second highest-grossing film of 2002.

As the film completes twenty years of release, Bipasha walked down memory lane and shared some fun and interesting anecdotes about her 'Raaz' days. Talking about some fun pranks director Vikram Bhatt played on her to get an on-camera reaction, she said, "Vikram had this huge gong that he would unexpectedly ring to get the right reaction out of me. The first time he used the gong, I was absolutely caught unaware while walking in pin-drop silence and it was so scary that I shook and screamed loudly! I thought my soul left my body! After that, the gong became my biggest villain! He would use that gong at any point to get a crazy reaction out of me!"

Speaking about how the film's cast and crew would add more spookiness to the shoot, she said, "In the night, everyone, including Saroj Khan, Ashutosh Rana and Vikram Bhatt, would narrate the scariest ghost stories that they have experienced. It was quite crazy and made my job of getting scared a little easier. I definitely had my share of spooks during the filming of Raaz!" Actor Dino Morea took to his Instagram handle to celebrate two decades of the film's release.

He wrote, "20 years of #Raaz. I am so grateful to everyone involved in making this happen for me. Mukesh Ji, Bhatt Saab, Vikram and my lovely Co-stars Bipasha, Malini, Ashutosh Rana and many others. It's been 20 years and still a fantastic film which so many remember. The songs till today are being played many times over, thanks Nadeem Sir and Shravan Sir for the magic you created. The thrill, the scare, the romance the film, still spoken about. We did start a trend for cool, nice scary movies. So thanks again to you, the audience for loving us." Co-starring Ashutosh Rana, the supernatural horror film was co-produced by Vishesh Films and Tips Industries. (ANI)

