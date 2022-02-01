The Last Kingdom Season 5 recent updates & everything we know

The Last Kingdom Season 5 is returning on Netflix in 2022 and to be based on the 9th and 10th series of the novel 'The Saxon Stories' – 'The Warriors of the Storm' and 'The Flame Bearer.' The fifth season was officially renewed on July 7, 2020. It will be the final chapter in the historical drama, and it will air on Netflix. However, this is not the end of the series. The final season will be followed by a feature-length film, titled 'Seven Kings Must Die' which will begin filming in 2022. So, here's a rundown of the journey of the fifth season, from its renewal right here.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 production

While announcing the fifth season, the executive producer Nigel Marchant said:

"We are really proud of The Last Kingdom, which continues to entertain audiences all over the world. We had such a tremendous response to the last season, so are thrilled to be bringing it back for a fifth and final season on Netflix. With such a loyal fanbase, we're excited to give viewers a chance to follow Uhtred on the next stage of his epic quest, where not everyone survives."

The filming for The Last Kingdom Season 5 was done in Hungary. It was a tough time for the entertainment industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the filming started in 2020 under COVID restriction. The production was completed in June 2021.

In April 2021, during the shoot of the final season in Hungary, Dreymon said, "Considering the circumstances, we're incredibly fortunate to be in production at the moment." He also said, "Everyone is doing their part, it's going very well so far and we hope to be able to bring something really special."

Dreymon continued: "I wanted to say thank you for all your continued support because we wouldn't be here without you and we're all sending you lots of love."

The Plotline of 'The Last Kingdom Season 5'

According to The Last Kingdom Season 5's synopsis, Uhtred will have to 'face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss' to achieve his destiny. Thus, it can be said that the fifth season will be filled with more heartbreaking moments.

The final part of the series will follow the unification of England. The story of last Kingdom Season 5 will show a time jump as the main characters' storyline will come to an end. The official Instagram account of the series has already revealed the first look of the new character ahead of the final season's premiere.

Netflix has released an official synopsis for The Last Kingdom Season 5

"Uhtred realizes his destiny is more than just Bebbanburg: it is tied to the future of England itself. Charged with training King Edward's first-born son Aethelstan as a warrior, Uhtred's ambition will have an even higher purpose. But to achieve this destiny, Uhtred will have to face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss."

Completion of The Last Kingdom Season 4 had raised several questions, which need an answer in Season 5. The series tells the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg, who has had many wives and lovers across the series. The viewers are wondering what happened to his first wife Mildrith (Amy Wren), and whether she will return in The Last Kingdom Season 5.

Aethelflaed (played by Millie Brady) fell out with her lover Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) over the Mercian throne in the previous season. Uhtred's goal of taking back Bebbanburg might happen in the future. New foes are likely to arise. Season 5 of The Last Kingdom might take Uhtred to Bebbanburg or he might stand with Wessex for another war.

On the other hand, Uhtred will have to 'face down his greatest enemy and suffer his greatest loss' to achieve his destiny. "We're faced with that problem now, getting into season five where Uhtred is technically… I think he starts at 54 and ends up at 60 in the books. That's a problem right now because how do we make it look like Uhtred has aged without it looking comical? We're working on it," Alexander Dreymon said.

Alexander Dreymon shared exclusive images from the new episodes with fans on Instagram, showing the return of Uhtred's children: Young Uhtred (Finn Elliot) and Stiorra (Ruby Hartley). The caption reads: "Quick parenting tip from Uhtred: tell both your kids that the other is your favorite. If you cause enough psychological damage, they'll spend their lives trying to impress you. You're welcome. #joking."

Fans will see a new character named Constantin. The official Instagram account for The Last Kingdom has shared a snap of this character with a quote, which reads, "If your mission was to avert war you have picked the wrong king to dissuade." Constantin fought many battles and reigned for almost half a century.

Moreover, there will be a time jump in the series. We last saw King Edward's sons Aethalsten and Aelfweard when they were boys. Now they are grown-up. Therefore we expect new faces for the characters.

Cast for The Last Kingdom Season 5

The cast members who will reprise their roles for the fifth season of The Last Kingdom are as follows:

Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred

Emily Cox as Brida

Millie Brady as Aethelflaed

Eliza Butterworth as Aelswith

Timothy Innes as King Edward

Finn Elliot as Young Uhtred

Ruby Hartley as Stiorra

ArnasFedaravicius as Sihtric

Mark Rowley as Finan

Ewan Mitchell as Osforth

Stefanie Martini as Eadith

Jeppe Beck Laursen as Haesten

CavanClerkin as Father Pyrlig

Adrian Schiller as Æthelhelm the Elder

EysteinnSigurðarson as Sigtryggr

Ossian Perret as Whitgar

Additionally Ryan Quarmby, PhiaSaban and Harry Gilby, Ewan Horrocks has joined the cast. Ewan Horrocks will portray the role of Aelfweard.

Release date for The Last Kingdom Season 5

Unfortunately, The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. But the series finished filming in June 2021, and hopefully, the post-production is complete. The first two seasons came in October 2015 and March 2017, respectively. The show was then picked by Netflix. Then the third season was launched in November 2018 and the fourth on April 26, 2020.

So we could guess that The Last Kingdom Season 5 will premiere in April 2022 or might come sooner than we think, although nothing has been confirmed yet. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

