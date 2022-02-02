Left Menu

Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek’ to release in theatres on May 13

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 15:48 IST
Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek’ to release in theatres on May 13
Ayushmann Khurrana with Anubhav Sinha Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Wednesday said his film "Anek", starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is set to arrive in cinema halls on May 13.

Set against the geopolitical backdrop of Northeast India, the political-thriller is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks.

The makers shared the new release date of their film in a statement.

"Anek" was earlier slated to be released in late March but with the third wave of COVID-19 hitting the country, the makers decided to shift the date to May.

Sinha, known for films like "Mulk", "Article 15", and "Thappad", said "Anek" is a movie that celebrates the diversity of India.

"'Anek' is based on a subject that concerns our country at a deep-rooted level. The film is set in a certain social context and aims to celebrate the diversity of our nation.

"We shot it in locales hard to navigate and in times that were the most difficult. But the film feels like a triumph of our spirit and I am so proud of what we've created," the director said in a statement.

Producer Bhushan Kumar said "Anek" explores an important subject that needs to be brought to the forefront.

"This is a new benchmark Anubhav is setting for the industry by telling such a passionate story," Kumar added.

The upcoming film marks the second collaboration between Sinha and Khurrana after 2019's "Article 15".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest; Amnesty accuses Israel of enforcing 'apartheid' on Palestinians and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022