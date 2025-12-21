Bengali Singer Harassed at School Event, Political Tensions Rise

Popular Bengali singer Lagnajita Chakraborty alleges she was harassed during a musical programme at a private school in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district. This incident led to the arrest of event organiser Mehbub Mallik.

Following the singer's formal complaint, authorities took immediate action, with police confirming the arrest of Mallik, a co-owner of the school. Chakraborty reported that the harassment occurred while she was performing at the school's cultural event.

The incident quickly incited political reactions, with opposition leaders accusing the ruling party of involvement. Investigations are ongoing, including an inquiry into the initial police response to the singer's complaint.