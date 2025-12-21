Left Menu

Bengali Singer Harassed at School Event, Political Tensions Rise

Singer Lagnajita Chakraborty alleged harassment during a school event in West Bengal, resulting in the arrest of organiser Mehbub Mallik. The controversy has sparked political debate, with various parties reacting to the incident. Authorities are conducting further investigations, including a probe into police response.

Popular Bengali singer Lagnajita Chakraborty alleges she was harassed during a musical programme at a private school in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district. This incident led to the arrest of event organiser Mehbub Mallik.

Following the singer's formal complaint, authorities took immediate action, with police confirming the arrest of Mallik, a co-owner of the school. Chakraborty reported that the harassment occurred while she was performing at the school's cultural event.

The incident quickly incited political reactions, with opposition leaders accusing the ruling party of involvement. Investigations are ongoing, including an inquiry into the initial police response to the singer's complaint.

