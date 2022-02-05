James McAvoy confirms his secret marriage to movie assistant Lisa Liberati

Hollywood actor James McAvoy, known for his roles in 'X-Men', 'Filth', among others, has confirmed that he recently tied the knot with Lisa Liberati. According to E! News, McAvoy revealed his marriage during a recent interview with a news outlet. He had met Liberati while filming for the 2016 movie 'Split', where she was an assistant to director M. Night Shyamalan.

McAvoy, on being questioned, if he was an honorary Philadelphian given his marriage to a native of the city, responded, "Yeah, it's like a second home for me." However, the outlet noted he did not want to "elaborate on this side of his life for fear of creating tabloid fodder."

Talking about his other favourite places to spend time, the Scottish star said Glasgow holds a special place in his heart, too. "It's where I was born, where I grew up. I've still got a place there and all my family there. I see myself as a Glaswegian and a Londoner, a Glaswegian Londoner," he shared.

He was previously married to 'Sex Education' actor Anne-Marie Duff, with whom he shares 11-year-old son Brendan. They met while working on the British television show 'Shameless', on which Duff played McAvoy's character's love interest. The couple split in 2016 after nine years of marriage.

In 2017, the famously private actor had acknowledged that while his life changed "massively" after the divorce, he intended to keep his personal life private. As per People magazine, at the time, McAvoy said, "One of the things that's stayed the same is that I still don't talk about my personal life, really."

Liberati was last seen on McAvoy's Instagram in 2019 when he posted a photo of them in colourful wigs with matching hoodies on Halloween. Since meeting Liberati, he has appeared in TV shows including 'Dark Materials', 'Watership Down' and 'The Bridge', as well as the films 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix, 'My Son', 'Together',' It Chapter Two' and 'Deadpool 2'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)