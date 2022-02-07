Rajya Sabha pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar, proceedings adjourned for one hour
Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned for an hour after paying homage to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu read out an obituary reference after which MPs stood as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.
He adjourned the proceedings for an hour thereafter. The iconic singer passed away on Sunday in Mumbai.
