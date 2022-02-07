Left Menu

Asha Bhosle remembers sister Lata Mangeshkar: What a wonderful childhood it was

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle on Sunday remembered her elder sister and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, and posted a childhood picture of the duo, reminiscing the years they spent together.In an emotional post, hours after the 92-year-old melody queen was cremated with full state honours on Sunday evening, Bhosle shared the picture on Instagram.The black-and-white photo featured a young Lata Mangeshkar, with a flower in her hair, sitting with Asha.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 13:37 IST
Asha Bhosle remembers sister Lata Mangeshkar: What a wonderful childhood it was
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle on Sunday remembered her elder sister and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, and posted a childhood picture of the duo, reminiscing the years they spent together.

In an emotional post, hours after the 92-year-old melody queen was cremated with full state honors on Sunday evening, Bhosle shared the picture on Instagram.

The black-and-white photo featured a young Lata Mangeshkar, with a flower in her hair, sitting with Asha. ''Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the (What a wonderful childhood it was). Didi and I,'' the 88-year-old singer wrote.

In a career spanning eight decades, Lata Mangeshkar collaborated with Asha for over 50 duets, including popular songs like ''Main Chali Main Chali'' from ''Padosan'', ''Mann Kyon Behka Re'' from ''Utsav'' and ''Band ho Mutthi To Laakh Ki'' from ''Dharam-Veer''.

Lata Mangeshkar -- the eldest of the five siblings Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath -- passed away on Sunday morning following COVID-related complications in the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she was admitted over 28 days ago. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the luminaries from politics and the entertainment industry present at the icon's funeral at Shivaji Park in the Dadar area.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were also present at the funeral.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022