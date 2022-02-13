Jennifer Aniston oozes oomph in golden glittery pants, thanks fans for heartfelt birthday wishes

Left Menu

'Friends' alum Jennifer Aniston, who turned 53 on February 11, expressed gratitude to her fans for showering her with heart-warming wishes on her birthday.

Jennifer Aniston (Image source: Instagram).
'Friends' alum Jennifer Aniston, who turned 53 on February 11, expressed gratitude to her fans for showering her with heart-warming wishes on her birthday. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself showcasing her glittery golden pants that seemed to have a mermaid cut.

"Thank you all so much. I'm filled with so much gratitude for all the love that poured over me on my birthday...! Blessed girl over here. I love you," she captioned the post. Aniston's post accumulated more than three million likes within a few hours of being shared. Several fans and celebrity followers chimed into the comments section and dropped heartfelt comments for the Primetime Emmy award winning-actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jennifer Aniston is currently shooting for 'Murder Mystery 2' with Adam Sandler co-starring as the lead. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

