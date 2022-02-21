Left Menu

Nutan's death anniversary: Legendary actor's son Mohnish Bahl pens a heartfelt note

It's actor Nutan's 31st death anniversary today. Remembering his mother, actor Mohnish Bahl penned a heartfelt post in her memory.

Mohnish Bahl with his late parents Nutan and Rajnish Bahl (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
It's actor Nutan's 31st death anniversary today. Remembering his mother, actor Mohnish Bahl penned a heartfelt post in her memory. Taking to Instagram, Mohnish dropped a monochrome image of Nutan and captioned it as, "Feels like yesterday."

Fans also took to social media to pay their tributes to the legendary star. "Remembering gorgeous leading lady of yesteryear, one of the finest actresses of Indian cinema, #Nutan ji," a social media user tweeted.

Some even shared the videos of her most memorable songs. "Bahut khubsurat geet ..Nutan Ji ko Koti Koti Naman," another one tweeted.

Nutan started her career at the age of 14 in the 1950 film 'Hamari Beti', directed by her mother, and gradually carved a niche for herself with her remarkable performances in films including 'Seema', 'Sujata', 'Bandini', 'Paying Guest', 'Baarish' and 'Manzil' among others. She passed away in February 1991 after battling breast cancer for years. (ANI)

