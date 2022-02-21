Left Menu

Justin Bieber test positive for COVID-19, postpones Las Vegas concert

Tickets for the original concert date will be honored and refunds are now available for those that elect to seek one out.The tour shared news of the abrupt delay on Saturday evening.Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sundays show in Las Vegas, reads the statement.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-02-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 12:22 IST
Justin Bieber test positive for COVID-19, postpones Las Vegas concert
Justin Bieber Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Justin Bieber's Justice World Will in Las Vegas has been put on hold after the singer tested positive for COVID-19.

Besides Bieber, there are others in the team who have contracted the virus, Variety reported quoting the 'Baby' singer's representatives.

Bieber, 27, was set to take the stage in Las Vegas on Sunday evening but the concert had to be delayed for a few months. The new date for the concert is now June 28. Tickets for the original concert date will be honored and refunds are now available for those that elect to seek one out.

The tour shared news of the abrupt delay on Saturday evening.

"Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas," reads the statement. "Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022