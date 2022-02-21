The Croods Family Tree Season 2 gears up for April release! Read episodes synopsis

DreamWorks Animation production's The Croods Family Tree Season 2 is on the way to its release on April 5, 2022. While there is no announcement on the most anticipated The Croods 3, fans can now see the continuation of the story in the series "The Croods: Family Tree." Before the release of The Croods Family Tree Season 1, Todd Grimes said to CBR, "Our show basically picks up right where the [second] film leaves off."

He explained: "We have ten principal characters, but because we're a series and have more stories to tell, we get to explore a little bit more of the relationships between all these individuals. Not just father and daughter or husband and wife. It's what happens when you pair off these different characters and see how their relationship builds.

The Croods is a media franchise made by DreamWorks Animation. The franchise began with the 2013 film The Croods and has since grown to include a sequel, The Croods: A New Age; two television series, Dawn of the Croods and The Croods: Family Tree; and two video games. DreamWorks has released The Croods: Family Tree television series. The Croods: Family Tree Season 1 premiered with six episodes on September 23, 2021, on Hulu and Peacock.

The story has been taken from the first two films, The Croods and its sequel, The Croods: A New Age. The series will tell the story of two different pre-historic families, the Croods and the Betterman's. The story will portray how they live under the same roof.

"At the end of it, the Croods move in with the Betterman's and it's such a classic television comedy set up of two mismatched families now having to live under the same roof," said Mark Banker to CBR.

He continued, "It's the Odd Couple. And so, the challenge is how do you do that in a fresh and interesting way that hasn't been done before. It certainly helps that it's set in a world that happens before all the technology that's familiar with us and finding ways to use that to bring up all the issues that we're all familiar with in a situation like that, in an interesting way. It's been a lot of fun."

The Croods Family Tree Season 2 contains seven episodes. Read the synopsis of all the episodes below.

The Croods Family Tree Season 2 Episode 1: Remote Control

Bored of the viewing options on the window, Thunk realizes what he's been missing is real-life drama; when Thunk starts creating drama around the farm; the others set out to teach him a lesson.

The Croods Family Tree Season 2 Episode 2: Daddy-Daughter Day

Sandy is finally old enough to join Grug and Eep for the annual Daddy-Daughter Day, and Grug couldn't be more excited; when Sandy struggles to fit in with Grug and Eep's traditions, Grug has second thoughts.

The Croods Family Tree Season 2 Episode 3: There's No Phil in Team

When Phil humiliates himself playing throw-go-nut with the punch monkeys, the Croods band together to help him regain his confidence; unfortunately, Phil goes from confident to cocky and bets the farm on a game with the punch monkeys.

The Croods Family Tree Season 2 Episode 4: What Goes Eep Must Come, Dawn

When Gran announces it's time to choose a new Thunder Sisters Queen, Ugga assumes she's got it in the bag; after a series of challenges called the "Thunder Games," it becomes clear Gran might not be ready to step down.

The Croods Family Tree Season 2 Episode 5: Shock and Awww

Since Guy always surprises Eep with romantic gestures, Eep decides to return the favor; when Guy proves impossible to surprise, Eep must step up her game

The Croods Family Tree Season 2 Episode 6: Straycation Part 1

When the Crood and Betterman parents struggle to get along, the two couples realize they need some time apart and decide to get away from the farm and each other; however, both couples choose to take a break on the same small beach.

The Croods Family Tree Season 2 Episode 7: Straycation Part 2

While the parents are away, the kids are in charge of the treehouse; when the punch monkeys invade the house, the kids find themselves out of their element.

The Croods Family Tree Season 2 cast

Tran reprises her role as Dawn, while A.J. Locascio reprises his role as Thunk from Dawn of the Croods in The Croods: Family Tree.

The new voice cast features, Amy Landecker as Ugga, KiffVandenHeuvel as Grug, Ally Dixon as Eep, Artemis Pebdani as Gran, Darin Brooks as Guy, Matthew Waterson as Phil, and Amy Rosoff as Hope. Mark Banker (from Go, Dog, Go!) and Todd Grimes (from The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants) serve as executive producers and showrunners for the series.

Stay tuned to get more updates on The Croods: Family Tree Season 2 and more!

