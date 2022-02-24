Sacha Baron Cohen in talks to join Alfonso Cuaron's new series 'Disclaimer'

Oscar nominee Sacha Baron Cohen is in talks to join Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in 'Disclaimer', the Apple TV Plus series adaptation of the Renee Knight novel. According to Deadline, the new project is being written, directed and executive produced by Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron.

Baron Cohen is coming off multiple Oscar nominations last year, for Best Supporting Actor in Aaron Sorkin's 'The Trial Of The Chicago Seven', and for Best Adapted Screenplay for 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'. Baron Cohen's last TV series turn was the critically acclaimed espionage Netflix series 'The Spy', and before that the Showtime series 'Who Is America?'

'Disclaimer' is produced by Cuaron's Esperanto Filmoj and Anonymous Content. Cuaron serves as executive producer alongside Esperanto Filmoj's Gabriela Rodriguez and Anonymous Content's David Levine, Dawn Olmstead and the late Steve Golin, and Blanchett. Academy Award-winner Emmanuel Lubezki (Gravity) and Academy Award nominee Bruno Delbonnel (The Tragedy of Macbeth) will serve as directors of photography on the project.

This is the first series from the 'Roma' filmmaker since he signed an overall deal with the streamer in 2019, and it is the first time Cuaron has written and directed all episodes of an original series. Blanchett plays Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected TV documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions.

When an intriguing novel written by a widower, played by Kline, appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past, one that reveals her darkest secret. As per Deadline, they have kept Baron Cohen's role under wraps. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)