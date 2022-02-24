Online rakhi gift store Rakhi.com begins operations in India

Mumbai, 24th February 2022: Rakhi.com, an Australia-headquartered onlinerakhi gift store founded by Rakesh Prajapati, has recently launched operations in India. The online store was initially launched in 2012. The rakhi gift store also operates in such countries as the UAE, Canada, US, UK and New Zealand. Rakhi.com’s USP is that it has warehouses in all these countries, so that there is no delay in sending gifts from one country to another, especially rakhis chosen by sisters for their brothers. Gifts and rakhis are meant to reach on a particular date. Rakhi.com is also known for providing fast, reliable and free delivery services. Sending gifts and rakhis from one country to another can be a daunting task since it involves Customs checks and takes up much more time than items meant to be delivered for a specific occasion and on a certain date. Moreover, if food items take too long to reach their destination, the contents tend to get spoilt in transit. To avoid such issues, Rakhi.com has opened its own warehouses in these countries. With Rakhi.com, you can send all kinds of gift items, including chocolates, mithais online without any hassle. Story behind rakhi.com After shifting to Australia in 2008 Rakesh Prajapati and his wife, Kiran Prajapati, started missing their family, especially on festivals. They realized how important festivals are in our lives and how they tie families and loved ones together. The couple also met other people from different cultures and traditions who lived in foreign countries and missed their own traditions and festivals. In 2011, soon after the couple was blessed with a beautiful daughter, they decided to start a platform for people who value traditions and launched the online rakhi gift store, Rakhi.com.

