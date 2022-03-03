Evan Rachel Wood transforms into Madonna for 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

Evan Rachel Wood has stepped into the role of the Queen of Pop Madonna for the film 'WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story'. As per E! News, in the film, Daniel Radcliffe plays Weird Al, whose hilarious song 'Like a Surgeon' parodied Madonna's 1984 hit 'Like a Virgin'. The cast also includes Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss as Weird Al's parents, along with Rainn Wilson as radio broadcaster Dr Demento.

With the casting announcement, The Roku Channel released the first look of Evan portraying the world-renowned singer and getting into the singer's groove in an 80s-era black lace jacket, purple tulle skirt and, naturally, plenty of cross jewellery. The resemblance is uncanny! 'WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story' will "take audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic's life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time," Roku promises. It will also "explore every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle."

The Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe-nominated actor also shared the exciting news on Instagram. She wrote, "The secret's out! I am having WAY TOO MUCH FUN playing the iconic Madonna in @therokuchannel's WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story with Daniel Radcliffe."

'WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story' is currently in production in Los Angeles, California. (ANI)

