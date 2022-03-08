Jaime King to star in, produce Frank Grillo-led psychological thriller 'Man’s Son'

Actor Jamie King is set to feature alongside Frank Grillo in the psychological thriller film ''Man's Son''.

According to Deadline, Frank Grillo's son Remy Grillo is directing the movie for XYZ Films.

The story centers on a young couple hoping to create an aesthetically pleasing audition tape for an up-and-coming Charles Manson film.

But when the couple chooses an eclectic desert Airbnb as the perfect backdrop, the dark events of the audition material slowly slip into their reality… Eventually, they find themselves intertwined in an occult, sinister plot led by King and Grillo's characters.

The film is based on the script penned by Josh Plasse and Brev Moss.

Production is set to start sometime this month in Yucca Valley, California.

King's Hooligan Dreamers Productions will back the project in collaboration with Dare Angel, Mi Nene, and Margate House Films.

