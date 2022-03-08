Left Menu

Jaime King to star in, produce Frank Grillo-led psychological thriller 'Man’s Son'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-03-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 11:13 IST
Jaime King to star in, produce Frank Grillo-led psychological thriller 'Man’s Son'
Jamie King Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Jamie King is set to feature alongside Frank Grillo in the psychological thriller film ''Man's Son''.

According to Deadline, Frank Grillo's son Remy Grillo is directing the movie for XYZ Films.

The story centers on a young couple hoping to create an aesthetically pleasing audition tape for an up-and-coming Charles Manson film.

But when the couple chooses an eclectic desert Airbnb as the perfect backdrop, the dark events of the audition material slowly slip into their reality… Eventually, they find themselves intertwined in an occult, sinister plot led by King and Grillo's characters.

The film is based on the script penned by Josh Plasse and Brev Moss.

Production is set to start sometime this month in Yucca Valley, California.

King's Hooligan Dreamers Productions will back the project in collaboration with Dare Angel, Mi Nene, and Margate House Films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022