Nagaland Teachers Set June Deadline Amid Regularisation Saga
The All Nagaland Adhoc Teachers Group (ANATG) 2015 batch is suspending its protest, allowing the government until June 30 to regularise 1166 teachers' jobs. A decision follows discussions with the Department of School Education, highlighting the urgency and ongoing challenges these educators face for job security.
In a pivotal turn of events, the All Nagaland Adhoc Teachers Group (ANATG) from the 2015 batch has suspended its ongoing agitation. This decision comes after a comprehensive meeting with group members, who unanimously decided to give the state government a deadline of June 30 for job regularisation for 1166 teachers.
The move follows a communication from the Directorate of School Education. Principal Director, Shashank Pratap Singh, acknowledged the teachers' pressing grievances and emphasized that measures are underway to audit necessary documentation and engage with relevant authorities to resolve missing records.
Despite the temporary suspension, the teachers assert this does not mean they are withdrawing their demands. They stressed the critical importance of this deadline, warning that failure to adhere would spark renewed protests. The ANATG vowed to continue collaborative discussions with the Directorate to expedite the regularisation process efficiently.
