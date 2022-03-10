Mindhunter Season 3: Gossips about its renewal continue as the show was never canceled

The third season of Mindhunter is still in contradiction. Will it really happen in the future? Since, Netflix released Mindhunter Season 2 on August 16, 2019, fans are waiting to hear about the third part of the psychological crime thriller series. Few months back it was reported that David Fincher's Mindhunter Season 3 is in an early stage of development. Unfortunately, currently, there is no news on the renewal or development of Mindhunter Season 3.

David Fincher already expressed his interest to return to the show. Therefore, the doors are not officially closed. Moreover, the streamer has not officially canceled the project. So, we could expect Mindhunter Season 3 in the future.

Few months back, Small Screen claims that the executive producer, David Fincher is discussing with Netflix regarding the renewal of Mindhunter Season 3. The report by Small Screen reads, "It's been revealed to us by sources close to Netflix that discussions between the streamer and David Fincher for a Mindhunter Season 3 are back on."

Small Screen's source reportedly told them, "All I can really tell you about Mindhunter is that conversations between Netflix and Fincher are ongoing. They are discussing the possibility of bringing the show back for a third season. It's still very early days, but Fincher sounds more upbeat about the project."

Last year during September, Tech Radar noted that although Netflix is yet to renew the series for the third season, Mindhunter Season 3 is currently in its early stage of development.

Holt McCallany, who played Bill Tench, a special agent in the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit in the last two seasons of the series earlier told Pop Culture that he is hopeful about the return of Mindhunter Season 3. After seeing the fans' positive reviews, he rather thinks that the series could have five seasons.

Moreover, last year in October, Netflix teased that a special David Fincher announcement was going to happen on October 13. Viewers speculated it could be Mindhunter Season 3 but they were upset after knowing the announcement was all about Fincher's new project – "a series of visual essays celebrating cinema".

However, fans are still hopeful because Fincher originally planned to make five seasons of Mindhunter. Soo there is a good chance that he'd return to the series in the future. Besides, Asif Kapadia who directed two episodes of MindhunterSeason 1 supported the fans and asked them to demand Mindhunter Season 3 and let Netflix know about their interest.

He tweeted, "Audiences around the world need let @netflix know that there is a real interest & demand for Season 3 of @MINDHUNTER_ if you make enough noise, It might actually happen…. #DavidFincher #mindhunter."

Now it's already five months running since the report was posted. Netflix still never responded to the report.

Netflix is yet to announce anything about the future of the show. But earlier in 2020, the show's executive David Fincher talked about the hindrances of having Mindhunter Season 3.

He told "For the viewership it had, it was a very expensive show. I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic – dollars have to equal eyeballs."

And last year after the release of Mindhunter Season 2, Netflix ended its contract with the stars and put the show on indefinite hold. But it's not canceled officially, and speculations regarding the renewal of Mindhunter Season 3 are ongoing.

Also Read: Netflix's You Season 4 adds Euphoria's Lukas Gage!