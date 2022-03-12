Left Menu

Ambedkar musical to go on till March 24: Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 23:20 IST
The Delhi government on Saturday said that the musical on the life of social reformer B R Ambedkar has received a ''tremendous response'' from the public and shows will now go on till March 24.

Earlier, the musical starring actor Rohit Roy was scheduled to end with two shows on March 12.

The musical on the life and legacy of Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, had kicked off on February 25 and shows were being held at the JLN Stadium here.

''The Kejriwal government has decided to extend its musical drama on Babasaheb Ambedkar till March 24 after seeing the public's tremendous response for the show,'' Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's office said in a statement.

The play is being showcased in a 100-ft arena having a 40-ft revolving stage, which has been mounted with thematic design. Stagecraft also include digital props and spectacular play of light and shadow.

The duration of the play is about two hours, and it showcases a mix of theatrics, acrobatics and choral performance to background music. The script is embedded with social commentary on the plight of the Dalit community and its struggle.

About 30 supporting cast and crew members, drawn largely from an acting studio in Delhi, are part of the production.

