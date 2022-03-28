Left Menu

Godrej Appliances ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador

A careful evaluation led us to Ayushmann Khurrana who shares a lot of synergy in values with the brand. He further said this is also in alignment with the brands vision to become the most preferred appliances brand in India by 2030 and deliver 100 per cent growth over the next three years and over 40 per cent in FY23.

Updated: 28-03-2022 20:52 IST
Godrej group consumer durables maker Godrej Appliances on Monday said it has onboarded Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana as a brand ambassador for its range of products. This is in alignment with the brand’s vision of becoming India’s most preferred appliances brand, a statement said.

The actor, known for his diverse portrayals and recipient of several awards, including a National Film Award, will feature in a series of campaigns for the brand, starting this April.

Commenting on the development Godrej Appliances Business Head and Executive Vice President Kamal Nandi said: ''With rising demand, we wanted to ensure that we also strengthen our brand recall. A careful evaluation led us to Ayushmann Khurrana who shares a lot of synergy in values with the brand.'' He further said this is also in alignment with the brand's vision to become the most preferred appliances brand in India by 2030 and deliver 100 per cent growth over the next three years and over 40 per cent in FY23.

