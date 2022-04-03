Girl band scripted drama ‘Paper Dolls’ greenlit by Paramount

Paramount Australia and New Zealand has given the go-ahead to Helium Pictures' scripted drama “Paper Dolls”. The banner is creating the eight-hour drama for Network 10 and Paramount Plus Australia. According to Variety, filming is set to commence in Sydney later this year and the makers are planning a 2023 premiere for the show.

Set in 2000, the series follows the meteoric rise and fall of fictional girl band 'Indigo', a manufactured pop group born on one of the first reality talent TV shows.

The drama centres on five women aspiring to become a pop star only to find their dream of fame compromised by what it takes to achieve it. ''At first competitors and then confidants, as Indigo achieves instant success and stardom, their secrets threaten to tear the band apart, particularly as one member, returning to the music industry, threatens to implode the group as she seeks revenge on a former record label that wronged her,'' the plotline reads.

''Paper Dolls'' is created and written by Ainslie Clouston and developed with Claire Phillips.

Helium Pictures' Mark Fennessy is producing the show with Belinda Chapple serving as co-executive producer. “‘Paper Dolls” is a deeply fascinating, female-driven drama with a female-led creative team. This dramatic and compelling series is defined by its unique mix of fun and edge – equal parts gritty and aspirational,” said Fennessy.

