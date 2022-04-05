Left Menu

Indian musicians, Ricky Kej & Falguni Shah win awards at the 64th Grammys

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 05-04-2022 07:08 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 07:08 IST
Image Credit: Instagram
The 2022 Grammy Awards were presented Sunday in Las Vegas. This year two Indian musicians were among the winners at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Along with the legendary drummer Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej to receive the Grammy for Divine Tides (Lahiri Music) for the Best New Age Album. Indian-American singer-songwriter Falguni Shah won her maiden trophy won in the Best Children's Music Album category for her album A Colorful World.

Ricky Kej bent down on stage to touch Copeland's feet and express gratitude to have joined him on his "musical journey".

He said, "I grew up with his (Copeland's) posters on my wall and today I have won a Grammy along with him. It's amazing."

"In India, we have a saying – Vasudev Kutumbhkam – the world is one family… living in peace with the human species"

This is his second Grammy. He first won the award t the 57th Grammy ceremony in 2015 for Winds of Samsara – a collaboration with South African flutist Wouter Kellerman. Ricky Kej posted their picture on Instagram expressing gratitude to Stewart Copeland and everyone who are collaborated with the music.

Falguni Shah said in her acceptance speech at the Grammy 2022 award, "Who would have thought that having my mother sing an old children's lullaby from India would get a response from parents in America?"

Falguni Shah took to Instagram to post her image with the award to celebrate her wins. In the caption alongside, she wrote, "I have no words to describe today's magic. What an honor to perform for the opening number of the GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony, and then take home a statue on behalf of all the incredible people who worked on A Colorful World. We are humbled and thank the Recording Academy for this tremendous recognition. THANK YOU!"

