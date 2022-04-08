Left Menu

'The Simpsons' to feature first deaf actor and sign language

'The Simpsons' makers have won everyone's hearts by featuring a deaf voice actor and American Sign Language on the show for the first time.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 20:04 IST
'The Simpsons' to feature first deaf actor and sign language
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'The Simpsons' makers have won everyone's hearts by featuring a deaf voice actor and American Sign Language on the show for the first time. The creative team have decided to use American Sign Language in this Sunday's episode, Variety reported.

"That was a little tricky, especially because the one thing we're translating is Shakespeare. But I think we pulled it off," writer Loni Steele Sosthand said. Sosthand, who joined 'The Simpsons' in 2020, is the writer behind the show's April 10 installment, 'The Sound of Bleeding Gums'.

The story centres on Lisa Simpson, who discovers that her favourite musician and mentor, the late saxophonist Bleeding Gums Murphy, had a son who was born deaf. She meets the young man, Monk, who wants to get a cochlear implant -- but Lisa gets a little too over-exuberant in trying to help him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022