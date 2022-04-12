NYC Shooting: Indian Consulate General says monitoring situation

The Consulate General of India in New York is monitoring the horrific shooting incident at a subway station in Brooklyn and is in touch with the local authorities.

Consul General Randhir Jaiswal told PTI that the Consulate is monitoring the situation and “we are in touch with authorities.” Later there was also a tweet by the Consulate in which it said: ''Deeply disturbed by horrific shooting in Brooklyn today. We are in touch with local authorities. Our prayers and thoughts with those injured.'' Law enforcement authorities are investigating a horrifying incident of shooting at a New York City subway station during early morning rush hour Tuesday in which “multiple people” were shot and smoke was seen coming from the train station.

The New York Police Department tweeted that “in regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time.” The police are asking witnesses to call law enforcement with any information and are advising people to stay clear of the area.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a tweet that “I have been briefed on this developing situation in Brooklyn. First responders are on the scene and we will work with @MTA & @NYPDnews to provide updates as the investigation continues.” Mayor Eric Adams continues to be briefed on the situation and his office said that “while we gather more information, we ask New Yorkers to stay away from this area for their safety and so that first responders can help those in need and investigate.” The New York Times said in a report that according to the New York City Fire Department, 13 people were injured, several by gunfire. “The police were seeking a man with a gas mask and an orange construction vest,” the NYT report said, adding “they had also received reports of smoke inside the station.” Media reports said the suspect was also carrying construction tools.

Police officers were called to the 36th Street subway station around 8:30 am, according to a Police Department spokeswoman.

The New York Daily News said in a report that a “gunman in a gas mask and an orange construction vest tossed a smoke bomb into a crowded southbound R train and then opened fire on passengers” early Tuesday, “shooting five people and injuring eight others.” The New York Daily News added that just around 8:30 am at the 25th St. station in Sunset Park, the suspect threw several smoke bombs into a train car as the doors of the subway closed and started firing. As the train reached the 36th St. stop and doors of the train opened, the wounded commuters came out of the train “collapsed on the platform.” Video footage of the incident posted on social media showed commuters coming out the train panicked and running as the station got engulfed in smoke. The New York Daily News report added that witnesses reported seeing wounded people, all adults, coming out of both the 36th St. and the 25th St. stations.

“I was heading into 36th Street Station in Brooklyn when a young guy who was bleeding from the legs said people were injured and bleeding,” witness Conrad Aderer said in the report.

