8th Smile International Film Festival to feature films from Germany, Iran, Argentina

Films from Germany, Iran, Argentina, Cuba and Italy will be screened at the eighth edition of the Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFFCY).

Organised by Delhi-based NGO Smile Foundation, the festival will be held virtually this year from April 24 to 30 and screen 100 films from more than 50 countries.

According to the organisers, the festival will feature a special curation of five Hindi and regional feature films produced by the Children's Film Society as well as 10 films from Germany, made in collaboration with Schlingel, Chemnitz, and five Iranian films made in collaboration with the Center for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults: Kanoon, Iran.

Filmmaker Rima Das' ''Village Rockstars'', which was India's official entry for 2019 Oscars, will be screened as part of the Extra Smiles - Best of SIFFCY segment.

Priyanka Chopra's 2018 production ''Pahuna - The Little Visitors'' and ''Chuskit'', a film directed by Priya Ramasubban, also feature in the segment along with films like ''The Flying Trunk'' and ''Famous in Ahmedabad''. ''SIFFCY aims to provide healthy entertainment to children. It supports good cinema for the benefit of children and youth. We are glad to have nurtured such a platform to bring quality films from across the globe. Good cinema for children and youth must be encouraged so that this medium can help us build an empathetic society and a better planet,'' Santanu Mishra, Chairman, SIFFCY, and Executive Trustee, Smile Foundation, said in a statement.

Festival director Jitendra Mishra said the new edition of the film gala will ''expose young minds to high quality cinema from across the world''.

''It will shed light upon the way the world approaches cinema and films in general,'' he added.

Films screenings at SIFFCY 2022 have been divided into six categories --International Competition (Feature Films), International Competition (Shorts/documentaries), Extra Smile: Best of SIFFCY, 70 MM Smile : World Panorama, The Yellow Carpet: Indian Panorama, Next Gen: Films Made by Film Students, and Take One: Films Made by Children.

