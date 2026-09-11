Rajasthan's Municipal Elections: Security Tightens, Leaders Cast Vote

Rajasthan witnessed the final phase of its municipal elections with heightened security. State DGP Rajeev Kumar Sharma urged citizens to vote, while additional security measures were enforced, especially in sensitive areas. Notable figures, including Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, emphasized the importance of voting, hoping for a significant electoral turnout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 11:45 IST
Rajasthan's Municipal Elections: Security Tightens, Leaders Cast Vote
Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In the ongoing municipal elections in Rajasthan, state police authorities, led by Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma, have put extensive security measures into place to ensure a smooth voting process. On Friday, Sharma was spotted exercising his franchise in Jaipur, where he emphasized the significance of citizens participating in the democratic exercise.

'I appeal to all citizens to exercise their voting rights and to police officials to maintain order for peaceful voting,' Sharma remarked while addressing the media. He highlighted the deployment of mobile police units and reserve forces across districts, with a particular focus on sensitive areas like Ajmer, to maintain public order.

Rajasthan Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar detailed the security strategy with continuous patrols and adherence to Election Commission guidelines as top priorities. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Governor Haribhau Bagde actively participated in voting, with the elections occurring in six municipal corporations, 20 councils, and 121 municipalities.

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