Left Menu

Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu welcome first child; reveal name

Aunts Uncles Gauri Nitin Nisha Karan, the poster read.In the caption, Kitchlu said their hearts are full and thanked everyone for love and blessings.Aggarwal, known for Telugu movies such as Magadheera and Darling, and Hindi films like Singham and Special 26, announced her pregnancy in January.She tied the knot with Kitchlu in 2020 in a private ceremony here.On the work front, Aggarwals latest release was the Tamil romantic drama Hey

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 14:14 IST
Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu welcome first child; reveal name
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband, entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu have become parents to their first child, a baby boy.

Kitchlu shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, a day after reports started doing the rounds that his actor-wife had given birth.

In his post, the businessman confirmed that the baby was born on Tuesday and revealed that they have named him 'Neil'.

''We are delighted to announce the birth of Neil Kitchlu April 19, 2022. Welcomed with love by: Parents - Kajal and Gautam. Grandparents: Dheera & Nitin | Vijay & Suman, | Vijay & Suman. Aunts & Uncles: Gauri & Nitin | Vijay & Suman, | Nisha & Karan,'' the poster read.

In the caption, Kitchlu said their ''hearts are full'' and thanked everyone for love and blessings.

Aggarwal, known for Telugu movies such as ''Magadheera'' and ''Darling'', and Hindi films like ''Singham'' and ''Special 26'', announced her pregnancy in January.

She tied the knot with Kitchlu in 2020 in a private ceremony here.

On the work front, Aggarwal's latest release was the Tamil romantic drama ''Hey! Sinamika''. The actor will next be seen in the Telugu action drama ''Acharya''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
4
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022