Rapper Pooh Shiesty sentenced to 5 years jail over conspiracy charge

Rapper Lontrell Donell Williams Jr., best known by his stage name Pooh Shiesty, has been sentenced to 5 years and 3 months in prison after pleading guilty to a single firearms conspiracy charge. As per Variety, the 'Back in Blood ' hitmaker was indicted in June 2021 on four counts related to October 2020 shooting at the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida.

Prosecutors alleged that Williams and two individuals ended up shooting a pair of individuals whom they were meeting to purchase marijuana and sneakers. Both shooting victims survived the incident. The publication also informed that Williams was first arrested in connection to the shooting in October 2020, though he was shortly released from custody. (ANI).

