Gulf Tensions and Rising Oil Prices Pressure Global Currencies

The U.S. dollar remains strong amid Gulf tensions and rising oil prices, which have led to increased rate hike bets. The Japanese yen is under pressure, while other currencies remained stable against the dollar. Surging oil prices may accelerate a potential interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Dollar Held Firm Against Most Major Currencies On Thursday As Renewed Gulf Tensions Revived Safehaven Bids While Surging Oil Prices Boosted Rate Hike Bets | Updated: 09-07-2026 06:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 06:47 IST
Gulf Tensions and Rising Oil Prices Pressure Global Currencies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar maintained its strength against most major currencies on Thursday, as escalating Gulf tensions prompted safe-haven bids and surging oil prices increased rate hike expectations, putting the Japanese yen under pressure.

The dollar was valued at 162.41 yen, near its strongest level since early July. Meanwhile, the euro and British pound remained stable at $1.1426 and $1.3392, respectively. Following a recent rate hike by New Zealand's central bank, the kiwi dollar extended its gains by 0.5% to $0.5725, while the Australian dollar saw a modest increase to $0.6936.

Brent crude futures rose to $79.28 per barrel, at the highest in over two weeks. Rising oil prices, driven by Middle East tensions, pressured the yen close to a 40-year low, raising inflation concerns and leading to increased market expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026