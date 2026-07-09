Legal Battle Over $5.8 Million: Trump's Appeal Denied in E. Jean Carroll Case

A U.S. judge ordered the disbursement of $5.8 million to writer E. Jean Carroll after a jury found Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation. Trump appealed the decision, claiming a politically motivated legal system. The Supreme Court has declined to hear Trump's appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Us Judge On Wednesday Authorized The Payment Of A Multimilliondollar Verdict To Magazine Writer E Jean Carroll To Satisfy A Civil Verdict In Which A Jury Found President Donald Trump Liable For Sexually Abusing And Defaming Her Us District Judge Lewis Kaplan In Manhattan Ordered The Disbursement Of Nearly Million To The Former Elle Magazine Advice Columnist | Updated: 09-07-2026 06:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 06:40 IST
Legal Battle Over $5.8 Million: Trump's Appeal Denied in E. Jean Carroll Case

The ongoing legal saga between E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump hit a pivotal moment as a U.S. judge authorized a $5.8 million payment to Carroll. This decision stems from a 2023 civil verdict which found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming the journalist.

Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered the disbursement after Trump's appeal to the Supreme Court was declined. Trump's team argues this decision reflects a political misuse of the legal system and plans to continue appeals, while Carroll's lawyers emphasize the urgency of enforcing the jury's original verdict.

Trump contends the ruling may disrupt public trust in the judiciary, raising concerns of politicization. The case remains contentious, with Trump’s team seeking further legal recourse. Meanwhile, Carroll plans to use the funds for retirement, pending outcome of ongoing appeals.

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