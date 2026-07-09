Mystery in the Arabian Sea: The Disappearance of K2 Airways' Boeing 737

In a mysterious turn of events, a K2 Airways cargo plane vanished off the coast of Karachi, sparking a frantic search led by Pakistani rescuers. The wreckage of the Boeing 737 was discovered 53 nautical miles south of Ormara port amidst challenging maritime conditions, according to the Pakistan Airports Authority.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged authorities to expedite the operation, following reports of the aircraft encountering navigational issues before disappearing. The search for the two pilots, two engineers, and one support staff member remains ongoing, offering no concrete answers about their fate.

Data from Flightradar24 shows erratic altitude changes before the plane's descent, raising suspicions of a possible stall. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and industry experts are assisting Pakistani authorities in the investigation, as they examine the recovered wreckage and seek the plane's 'black boxes'.