Mystery in the Arabian Sea: The Disappearance of K2 Airways' Boeing 737
Pakistani rescuers have located the wreckage of a K2 Airways cargo plane, which vanished off Karachi's coast 12 hours earlier during a deep-sea operation. The Boeing 737 showed erratic altitude changes before its disappearance. Efforts continue to find the five crew members aboard, with no official status declared yet.
In a mysterious turn of events, a K2 Airways cargo plane vanished off the coast of Karachi, sparking a frantic search led by Pakistani rescuers. The wreckage of the Boeing 737 was discovered 53 nautical miles south of Ormara port amidst challenging maritime conditions, according to the Pakistan Airports Authority.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged authorities to expedite the operation, following reports of the aircraft encountering navigational issues before disappearing. The search for the two pilots, two engineers, and one support staff member remains ongoing, offering no concrete answers about their fate.
Data from Flightradar24 shows erratic altitude changes before the plane's descent, raising suspicions of a possible stall. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and industry experts are assisting Pakistani authorities in the investigation, as they examine the recovered wreckage and seek the plane's 'black boxes'.