PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 14:18 IST
Hombale Films announce their next film with director Sudha Kongara
''Soorarai Pottru'' director Sudha Kongara and production house Hombale Films on Thursday announced their collaboration for a film based on true events.

Bengaluru-based Hombale Films, best known for the ''KGF'' franchise starring Yash, shared the news in a note on their official Twitter account.

''Some true stories deserve to be told, and told right. We, at Hombale Films, are proud to announce our next film with director Sudha Kongara. A story that we are certain will capture India's imagination like all our films have,'' the makers said in the note.

Kongara made her directorial debut with the 2008 Telugu film ''Andhra Andagadu'' and went on to direct Tamil films such as ''Drohi'' and ''Irudhi Suttru''. She also directed the remakes of ''Irudhi Suttru'' -- ''Saala Khadoos'' in Hindi and ''Guru'' in Telugu.

Further details about her upcoming film with Hombale Films are unknown as yet.

