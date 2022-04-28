A Beauty of Revenge’s Jang Yeo Bin is reportedly starring opposite EXO’s Sehun!

"First Love in High School" actress Jang Yeo Bin is reportedly cast as a lead in the school romance series "Everything We Loved" (literal title) opposite Sehun. The actress made a legend by garnering 50 million views with the web drama "A Beauty of Revenge."

According to the report by Sports Chosun, Jang Yeo Bin joined the new TVING school romance series "Everything We Loved." The dram will depict a love and friendship story of 18-year-olds that can't give up on either one of them. It'll double the fun by combining "cellular memory" with the story.

The beautiful actress is cast in the role of Han So Yeon, a second-year in Hara High School. She is said to be one of the most attractive as well as smart girls in her school. Many boys get crushed on her. The story will also bring twists as she also has some problems in her life. Her different attitude adds depth to the role.

The drama revolves around the subject of cellular memory, which imagines that memory is transferred to organ transplant recipients.

Last month, EXOLs, EXO's Sehun has been confirmed to play the leading role in "Everything We Loved." SM Entertainment confirmed the news in a statement and said, "It is true that Sehun will be starring as the main character Go Yoo in TVING's new original drama 'Love, Hara High School'."

Sehun will be played the role of Go Yoo, an 18-year-old student in his second year of Hara High School, who is also a basketball player. He will get into conflict with his first love Han So Yeon after he donates his kidney to his close friend Joon Hee.

"Everything We Loved" is written by Kang Bo Ra and helmed "Gu Family Book" director Kim Jin Sung to direct the series. The filming for the TVING series will start in April and is scheduled to be released later this year.

