My Hero Academia Chapter 352 release date revealed! Heroes’ battle against AFO continues!

My Hero Academia (Boku no Hero Academia) Chapter 352 is in the third and last saga. My Hero Academia has been divided into sagas and arcs. The upcoming series is on its third and last saga called, 'The Final Act Saga.'

As the manga is approaching its conclusion, the storyline of Chapter 352 and other chapters will be highly interesting. Unfortunately, the release date for My Hero Academia Chapter 352 has been pushed back due to the golden week celebration in Japan.

This celebration takes place every year generally in late April and early May. Workers take four days off from their work. Fans are eagerly waiting for the most highly anticipated My Hero Academia Chapter 352.

My Hero Academia Chapter 352 will continue the heroes' battle against AFO and his followers. Tadoroki is listening Dabi's backstory. Dabi tells his journey up to this point is not as easy as Tadoroki could imagine. While Shoto wants to know why Dabi did not come home all these years, Dabi shared his pain. He also accused Shoto that he could have been born in a better environment and hence had a much better childhood.

Shoto tries to make Dabi understand but he attacks Shoto. Shoto says his father was not so good. Their father was insane, and the house was like a hell. But it's Dabi's fault that he took the path to kill innocent people.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 352, Shoto will try to stop Dabi from killing people. Shoto said, "Don't you ever try to steal the lives of people who had nothing to do with your downfall."

My Hero Academia Chapter 353 is not returning just after the end of Golden Week as the other manga are releasing. The Japanese manga will be on a break the following week too.

My Hero Academia Chapter 353 is set to be released on Sunday, May 15, 2022. The raw scans and leaks usually surface online two days before the release. But there are no available spoilers so far for the upcoming chapter.

My Hero Academia will be on break for Issue #23 of WSJ However next week is Golden Week (a magazine break), meaning Chapter 352 will be officially released May 15th in issue #24 — Atsu 🍭 (@Atsushi101X) April 20, 2022

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The new chapter will be available on the official website of VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus. Here's the list of timings in different places around the planet.

UK time: 04:00 P.M

European Time: 5:00 P.M.

India Time: 9:30 P.M.

Japan Time: 1:00 A.M.

U.S / Canada: 10.00 A.M.

