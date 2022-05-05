Netflix set to release Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Dragon Prince Season 4 soon

The animated enthusiasts are quite excited after learning that Netflix has added Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight in its roster. On March 16, 2022, Netflix made an announcement that they would be expanding with new animated series.

Netflix is yet to announce the release date of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. However, it will reportedly premiere on Netflix in July 2022. Jack Black's video already announces that it would come to Netflix. There is a good chance for the show to premiere on Netflix in July this year.

Jack Black will reprise his voice cast for Po in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. The series follows Po as he must leave his home behind and embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight known as the Wandering Blade.

Here's the synopsis of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (via Netflix Media Center): Jack Black returns to KUNG FU PANDA in the new series KUNG FU PANDA: THE DRAGON KNIGHT. When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.

On the other hand, Netflix has also added another globally popular The Dragon Prince Season 4 in its roster. Netflix has recently released a preview for this animated series and you can easily have a glimpse of it by clicking the video below.

We had seen The Dragon Prince for the last time in 2019. Now the time has come for Season 4 to be out. The show's Twitter account already posted an update in April citing that all the scripts and dialogues for the upcoming season are completed and the creators have completed the animated part of majority of the episodes. However, the release date is yet to be announced.

Hey #TDP community, We know many of you are eagerly awaiting the arrival of season 4 of #TheDragonPrince. While development is still underway, we wanted to share a quick update on the progress we've made so far this year. Read on for more info! 👇#Netflix #Bardel pic.twitter.com/dp6CwoDT8l — The Dragon Prince (@thedragonprince) April 13, 2022

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Netflix animated series.

Also Read: The Croods: Family Tree Season 3: Updates on its renewal possibility, release & more!