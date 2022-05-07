Fraudster caught out by betrothed policewoman in Assam

An alleged fraudster who was engaged to an Assam Police officer has found himself behind bars with his betrothed herself ensuring his arrest.

The accused is now in judicial custody in Nagaon, where his former fiancée is posted and is facing charges of carrying fake identities and duping people of their money on the pretext of giving them jobs, a police officer said.

Nagaon Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge Manoj Rajbongshi said, "After his arrest on May 5, the accused was remanded in two days police custody by the court. On Friday, he was forwarded to judicial custody." The OC said the accused was arrested based on an FIR by a sub-inspector of the women's cell of the Nagaon Sadar Police Station.

Rajbongshi said, "The accused hailed from Majuli, and during the sub-inspectors posting there, a love affair had started between the two. The man had introduced himself as a public relations officer of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC).

"They got engaged in October last year and were due to get married in November this year. But the woman got suspicious of his identity and activities, and found that he was a fraudster." The officer learned that her fiancé did not work for ONGC and had taken money from many people in the name of giving them jobs, Rajbongshi said.

"A fake ONGC identity card, two laptops, 13 stamps, nine passbooks, and bank checkbooks, two mobile phones, one pen drive, and two walkie-talkies were recovered from his possession," he said.

Investigations are on to ascertain the extent of fraud in which the accused was involved, the OC added.

