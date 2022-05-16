Lee Jong Suk’s looks & voice in “The Witch: Part 2. The Other One” trailer pique fan’s interest

"The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion" is South Korean mystery horror-action film that was praised by audiences and critics worldwide. Now the sequel to the movie, "The Witch: Part 2. The Other One" is going to release in the U.S. this summer, thanks to Next Entertainment World.

"The Witch: Part 2. The Other One" will come on VOD platforms on June 15, 2022.

The Subversion follows the story of a young girl who escapes from a mysterious laboratory after a violent incident that leaves many dead. Two members that run the lab, Dr. Baek and Mr. Choi, consider her dead. The girl collapses on a farm, where she is discovered by the owner, Mr. and Mrs. Goo. His wife nurses the girl back to health and adopts her. She leads her to normal life while all her memories got erased. The film shows the numerous forces with different motives that gather to chase down the young girl.

The trailer for "The Witch: Part 2. The Other One" has been dropped. The trailer shows the young girl, Cynthia played by Shin Si Ah covered in blood from head to toe. She is slowly making her way around barefoot in the cold snow as someone comments, "It's been a while."

The actor Lee Jong Suk is making his comeback in a dark role, Jung. In the trailer, he is talking to the doctor and stated that the forces that are trying to find her out, "She's lost! She walked out on her own two feet." He adds later, "Who would have let her out? We don't know what kind of monster she'll turn into."

Besides, Park Eun Bin as Kyung-hee is helping out the lead Shin Sia's character while Yong Doo (Jin Goo) watches over operations of the chase.

Commenting the trailer, a viewer wrote, "oh my god Lee Jong Suk's voice and his long hair!!! EVERYONE LEE JONG SUK IS BACK!"

Another fan said, "Jong Suk long hair villain role??? I'M SEATED."

"The Witch: Part 2. The Other One" is directed by Park Hoon Jung, who also helmed the first part of the series.. The film is scheduled to release on June 15, 2022, in South Korea.

Stay tuned to get more updates on South Korean films!

