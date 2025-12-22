Left Menu

BJP Accuses Telangana CM of Politicizing Christmas Festivities

The BJP criticized Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for associating Christmas with Congress interests, tying the festival to political motives. The clash emphasizes the debate over politically charged celebrations. Reddy announced a law against religious hatred, promoting communal harmony and ensuring minority rights in Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:46 IST
BJP National Spokesperson Nalin Kohli. (Fle Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing critique of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Congress for intertwining Christmas celebrations with political motives. BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli expressed surprise at Reddy's attempts to associate the festival with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Kohli questioned the Congress party's perceived focus on viewing Christian and Muslim communities through a political lens, arguing that festivals should reflect their religious essence rather than serve political agendas. This commentary arose following Reddy's remarks at a Christmas celebration, where he branded December as a 'Miracle Month' for both the state and the Congress, linking it to significant events such as Sonia Gandhi's birth and Telangana's statehood.

During the event, Reddy also revealed plans for new legislation aimed at curbing religious hatred in Telangana. This includes amending current laws to impose harsh penalties on those who insult different faiths, highlighting the state's commitment to communal harmony and guaranteeing minorities their welfare rights.

