Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirms engagement to longtime boyfriend Riley Roberts

American politician and activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known by her initials AOC, has confirmed on social media that she's now engaged to her longtime partner Riley Roberts. AOC took to her official Twitter handle and wrote, "It's true! Thank you all for the well wishes," confirming a news outlet's article that detailed the couple's engagement in Puerto Rico last month. She had stayed uncharacteristically quiet on social media over the last few weeks.

According to Fox News, in an Instagram story on Thursday, she had written, "Just wanted to check in. I had a health issue sidelines for the last week or two (don't worry, it wasn't COVID and I'm fine now), but it was right when a series of major events happened." As per the outlet, AOC had met her fiance while they were both students at Boston University. She met Roberts, a web developer from Arizona, at a coffee shop while they were both students at Boston University. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)