Fox Star Studios rebranded as Star Studios

Fox Star Studios, known for titles such as 'M.S. Dhoni - The Untold Story', 'Sanju', 'Neerja' and 'Chhichhore', was on Friday rebranded as Star Studios.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 17:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Fox Star Studios, known for titles such as 'M.S. Dhoni - The Untold Story', 'Sanju', 'Neerja' and 'Chhichhore', was on Friday rebranded as Star Studios. The company stated that with this brand refresh, Star Studios will present universal story themes with iconic characters and new-age cinematic spectacles backed by cutting-edge technology, for theatrical releases as well as direct-to-digital.

Star Studios will continue to bring genre-agnostic stories to global audiences starting with 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', 'Babli Bouncer', 'Gulmohar', Remake of 'Hridayam' and many more in pipeline. In a statement, Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star, said, "With Star Studios, we aim to harbour the best creative minds and bring unique stories to audiences with an expanding entertainment palate. We are creating a diverse range of stories across genres from grand visual spectacles to family dramas and everything in between."

"We are delighted to create a collaborative studio environment at Star Studios that helps create cinematic experiences across theatrical and direct-to-digital films. We have already announced a few of these films, and in weeks and months we will be announcing many more films," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

